Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

