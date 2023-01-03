Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.11. 15,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on BJ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.