Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 23,725 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,725 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 24,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.