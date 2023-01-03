Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 432 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $157.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

