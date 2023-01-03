Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.12. 12,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

