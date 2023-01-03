Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.94 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $162.94 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,718,435 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

