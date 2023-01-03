Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $160.45 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $160.45 million and $4.53 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00068587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 491,781,710 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.