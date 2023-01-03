Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $37.17 million and $1.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00037333 BTC on exchanges.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,613,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,972,973 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

