Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 12,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.
