Morgan Stanley Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $118.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

BAH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,088. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $868,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.