Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $257.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

