Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $257.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.