MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Short Interest Update

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 430,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 7,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $152.03.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $381.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $148,660,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 25.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 93.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

