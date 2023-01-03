Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,223.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLLGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

