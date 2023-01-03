Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $30.83 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 9.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 569,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,106. The firm has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.