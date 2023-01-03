Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 2.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 358,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,238,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

