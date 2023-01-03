Nano Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $85.38 million and $561,741.08 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00452325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00888593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00593499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00253171 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

