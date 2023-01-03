National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Position Lifted by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

