NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $43.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00007846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00059335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003381 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

