Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $906,709.61

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Neblio has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $906,709.61 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00007855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,734,877 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

