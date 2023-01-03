Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Down 1.7%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 13,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

