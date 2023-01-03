Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 375,749 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,897. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

