Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 375,749 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $163,000.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 16,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,897. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.