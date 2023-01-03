Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 23,510 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,162. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.