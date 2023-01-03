Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 470 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $284.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.