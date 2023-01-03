Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,181. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

