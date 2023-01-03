Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 427,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

