Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 616.3% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26,691.4% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 229,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $349.74. 83,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.