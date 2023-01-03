Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $36.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,528. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

