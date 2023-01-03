Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $55.10 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,387 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $55,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

