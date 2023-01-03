Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.28. 19,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.