Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,577 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

