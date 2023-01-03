Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.33. 37,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

