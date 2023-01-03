NEM (XEM) Price Reaches $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

NEM (XEM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $263.69 million and $4.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

