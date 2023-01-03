Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 0% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.71 ($51.82) and last traded at €47.69 ($50.73). 49,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.68 ($50.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, November 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

