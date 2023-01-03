Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $358,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,523,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,466,000 after buying an additional 3,870,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,036,000 after purchasing an additional 881,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 42,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,924. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

