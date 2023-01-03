NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.70% of NeoGenomics worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

