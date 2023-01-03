Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

