Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $75.79 million and $1.01 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00452099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00890807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00596993 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00251009 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

