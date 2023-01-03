New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 711.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

