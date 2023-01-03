New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 6,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 57,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,645. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

