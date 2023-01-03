Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $4,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nextdoor by 36.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Nextdoor by 103.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 218,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nextdoor by 70.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 232,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP raised its stake in Nextdoor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIND. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND stock remained flat at 2.06 during midday trading on Monday. 35,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,478. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.85. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 1.82 and a 1 year high of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of 53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

