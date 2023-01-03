NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 90,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,637. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

