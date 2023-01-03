NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.