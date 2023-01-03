NFT Price Reaches $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. NFT has a market capitalization of $559,604.09 and $274.58 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00038127 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00019022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00228406 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01518048 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.