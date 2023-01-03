Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.48. Noah shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Noah Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $992.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 155.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Noah by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

