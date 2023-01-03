Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 605.4 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NDCVF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

