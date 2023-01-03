NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $20.39. NOV shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 5,163 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NOV Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.90 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

