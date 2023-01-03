Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 15,531 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.