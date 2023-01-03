Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 15,531 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

