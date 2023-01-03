Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 1,100.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 925.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

NVO traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 58,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.