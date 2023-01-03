NuCypher Price Reaches $0.0842 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $59.22 million and $1.30 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00463645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.02230223 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.04 or 0.29668517 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

