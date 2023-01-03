Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 117,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 72,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

